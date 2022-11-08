An ex-prisoner funded his lifestyle back in the community by selling stolen bikes via social media and the internet, York Magistrates Court heard.

Isaac Edward Green, 27, peddled a wide range of bicycles including an electric bike and a trail bike by putting ads on Facebook’s Market Place and the internet auction website eBay, said Kathryn Walters, prosecuting. Together they were worth £5,275.

But one of his ads was spotted by the real owner of the bicycle portrayed in it and police were called in.

Green, of Regent Street, off Hull Road, York, pleaded guilty to six charges of handling stolen goods in March and April this year.

His solicitor Adam Henry said in the months since his illegal sales were shut down, he had got himself the chance of permanent accommodation but which he would lose if he was sent to jail.

He had also got off the Class A drugs which had led to his offending.

Magistrates gave Green a 24-week prison sentence but suspended it for 12 months on condition that he does 20 days’ rehabilitative activities. They did not order him to pay compensation to the owners of the bikes he had sold or prosecution costs but had to order him to pay a statutory £128 surcharge.

Mrs Walters told the court four of the bikes, together worth £2,125, have not been recovered by the police. The bikes that Green handled ranged from a £2,200 electric bike which has not been recovered, a Pinnacle hybrid bike, a Giant bike, a Boardman bike, a Carrera bike and a Specline Rockhopper trail bike.

Mr Henry said in 2021, Green had a crack cocaine habit. After he was released from his last prison sentence on December 18, 2021, he had been homeless and living on the streets with a drug habit for which he needed money.

So he had turned to selling stolen bikes.

“It was desperation to try and find money, to try and find a hit,” said Mr Henry. “There was no sophistication in the offending.”

Facebook symbols and a mobile (Image: Newsquest)

Green had advertised the bikes using his own Facebook account with a photograph of himself and his name. He hadn’t tried to conceal his identity.

Since April, he had not reoffended. He was working with probation and had got accommodation which, if he held it for 12 months, would be converted into a secure tenancy.

He was also engaging with services to deal with the underlying problems that had led to his offending.

He had also been hit by a car and damaged his shoulder and was having regular hospital appointments.

Green appeared in court with his arm in a sling and Mr Henry handed in medical notes. The solicitor said members of Green’s family were standing by him.