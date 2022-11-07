HUNDREDS of people are expected to line the streets when the new King and Queen visit York on Wednesday (November 9).

As the excitement mounts ahead of the big day on Wednesday people will be planning trips into the city and schools will be bringing children to line the route.

For anyone who gets caught short waiting in the crowds it's also important to know where the public toilets are.

There are three closest to the route - the ones in Nunnery Lane car park are a short walk from Micklegate Bar where the couple will be meeting the crowds.

Meanwhile, in the city centre there are toilets just outside Bootham Bar in St Leonard's Place, opposite York Art Gallery - just a short distance from York Minster.

Slightly further away are the Silver Street toilets close to Shambles Market.

The King and Queen consort are in the city to unveil a statue of Queen Elizabeth II, at York Minster.

The Royal couple will also visit Micklegate Bar, which is a traditional royal entrance into the city.

ROAD CLOSURES:

• 9.30am – 11.30am: Micklegate Bar from Nunnery Lane (Punch Bowl/Wetherspoons pub) to opposite corner Delrios restaurant (Blossom St), Bar Lane and on Micklegate at the junction with Priory Street. Diversions will be via Holgate Road and Scarcroft Road.

• 9.30am – 11.30am: Closures at Priory Lane, Trinity lane, Barker Lane and St Martin Lane • Approx 10.30am: The King and Queen will be entering the city via Tadcaster Road, so routes along this area will be affected by temporary road closures for around 10-15minutes.

• After the King and Queen have entered the city, they will be travelling to The Minster via Micklegate, Tanner Row and Tanner Street junction, George Hudson Street, Rougier Street. Lendal Bridge and St Leonard’s Place (all one-way closures). Routes along this area will be affected by temporary road closures for around 10-15minutes.

• 9.30am – 1pm Duncombe Place • Early afternoon: The King and Queen will be exiting the city via the A19 so routes along this area will be affected by temporary road closures for around 10-15 minutes READ MORE: King's visit to York: 5 places in York close to Charles's heart For public safety, barriers will be installed at Micklegate Bar on Tuesday 8 November, as well as Duncombe Place.

The City Walls will be temporarily closed between Lendal Bridge and Victoria Bar, until 12 noon.

Visitors and residents are advised to plan ahead before they travel.

Train strikes are due to be taking place on the day, but City of York Council say all Park and Ride services will be running, apart from Poppleton P&R, which remains closed following it being used as a Covid test centre.

Askham Bar P&R will be affected by the road closures, so bus users are advised to plan ahead.

Nunnery Lane Car Park will remain open, but access into and out of the car park will be via Nunnery Lane (Bishopthorpe Road/Skeldergate Bridge) during the temporary road closures.