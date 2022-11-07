THE city centre Ferris Wheel is due to return to York next year.
Last month, a new Ferris Wheel was installed on St Sampson's Square, from October 8 to 30, the first one in the city centre.
The organisers have confirmed to The Press that the 33-metre Wheel will be returning to the city centre next year.
John Lowery, chief operating officer of Events by Cynosure, who brought the Yorkshire Balloon Fiesta, said: "It was a great success, we were very happy with how it went.
"We are not sure if the Ferris Wheel will return in the October, but we can confirm it will be back in 2023."
