PUPILS from a secondary school in York will be waving and spectating King Charles and Camilla, the Queen Consort, as they enter the city.
Year 8 pupils from All Saints RC school, Mill Mount Lane, will be lining up down Tadcaster Road to catch a glimpse of Their Highnesses as they enter York through Micklegate Bar, as is tradition for the Monarch to enter the city.
They are due to arrive on Wednesday, November 9, at approximately 10.30am, when the pupils will be waiting to see them along the road.
