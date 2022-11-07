A HOSPICE in North Yorkshire has been successful in gaining accreditation under the ‘Great Place to Work’ scheme.

Saint Catherine's Hospice asked all staff to fill in a detailed questionnaire, which looked at how people felt about working there.

Working with the team at Great Place to Work, an organisation which looks at building and recognising excellence in the workplace, the data was analysed and showed some "very positive" results.

Mike Wilkerson, chief executive at the hospice, said: “Saint Catherine’s is committed to providing the best possible workplace experience for all our staff. A critical component of creating this environment is building an organisation which values our people and offers a place that provides both challenge and recognition.

“We are delighted to be accredited as a Great Place to Work and will continue to work with staff on feedback, ideas and suggestions in order to continuously improve our workplace.”

The survey results showed that the majority of staff said they could count on and support each other, work well as a team and were willing to give extra for the benefit of the team.

The charity is now working on an action plan based on the survey responses - which will look at driving up standards even further.