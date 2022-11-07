A NUMBER of shops in a York suburb have been targeted by graffiti - including some racist remarks.

Graffiti has appeared on different businesses in the Acomb area of York - including Odels women's clothing store and Morrisons.

The graffiti on the window at Odels in Acomb (Image: UGC)

A spokesperson for Odels said they have just spent thousands of pounds on painting the shop - and had to call in a window cleaner quickly to remove the graffiti.

"We have also had eggs thrown at our shop," the spokesperson added.

Some of the graffiti includes racist remarks - while others include symbols and covering up writing on signs.

Some of the graffiti at the Morrisons store in Acomb (Image: UGC)