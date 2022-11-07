A TEENAGER who went missing in York has been found safe and well.

As The Press reported earlier today, North Yorkshire Police put out an urgent appeal has to find a missing 14-year-old girl from York.

They said Keira, whose surname they have not released, was last seen on Monkton Road in the city on Friday night (November 4).

In an updated statement, a police spokesman has said: "We're pleased to report that the missing 14-year-old girl from York has been found safe and well.

"Thank you to everyone who shared the appeal."