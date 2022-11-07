A YORK-BASED train firm has announced tickets for its popular festive period will be launched this week.

London North Eastern Railway (LNER) will place hundreds of thousands of tickets on sale for the Christmas and New Year period from Tuesday (November 8).

The tickets will be available for dates between Wednesday December 21 and Friday January 6 2023, covering LNER services for the full East Coast route.

David Horne, managing director at LNER, said: “We are looking forward to welcoming people onboard our services this Christmas and New Year period.

"This Christmas we have thousands of our great value fares available and customers will also be able to enjoy a range of exciting and fresh festive food and drink options onboard.

"As always, we recommend customers book direct on the LNER website or app and make a free of charge seat reservation for maximum comfort when travelling with us.”

The best value LNER fares are available when booked direct. There is no booking fee and customers can receive live journey alerts, select their preferred seat as well as receive £5 when signed-up for LNER’s loyalty programme, LNER Perks with a further two per cent on all future purchases.

A special festive menu will also be introduced onboard LNER services from November 30 until January 4 2023.