THIEVES have struck outside a well-known North Yorkshire brewery.
North Yorkshire Police say a Yamaha motorbike, registration HY19 HWR, was stolen from the A162 outside the Heineken Brewery in Tadcaster, at about 4.40pm on Friday (November 4).
A spokesman for the force said: "If you see it or know where it is, please email daniel.willingham@northyorkshire.police.uk or call North Yorkshire Police on 101, quoting reference number 12220196139."
