A SPECIAL winter event is coming to a popular North Yorkshire venue - telling visitors "never before told" stories of the site.

This winter visitors are invited to uncover generations of memories with stories from people who have called Beningbrough Hall home over the centuries.

The hall has been turned inside out and the stories of the comings and goings at Beningbrough are being shaken out with the dust, whilst the hall remains closed for ongoing conservation work.

As bare tree structures take over the landscape, visitors are invited to wrap up, grab their calling cards and explore the National Trust garden to discover some never before told stories, uncovered thanks to ongoing research from the curator.

The event is open at the venue until March (Image: Anthony Chappel-Ross)

Cultural heritagcurator for the National Trust, Matthew Constantine said: “Beningbrough is such an enigma, over the year’s we’ve been teased with aspects of its history and people of impact, but seemingly never getting the full picture. We’re not there yet but for some residents we know more about their time on the estate than ever before.”

The event opened on Saturday (November 5) and is running on open days until the end of March. Visitors are invited to grab their calling cards and head off to find giant story boards and more. With a chance to build Beningbrough, listen to audio of favourite views, and a family trail, the winter experience will suit every generation looking for something new this season.

Rebecca Allott, visitor experience officer for the National Trust, said: “I’m looking forward to seeing visitors interact with the experience this winter. We are telling the story of the estate as a whole, bringing together the hall and gardens. The intention is to take people on a journey through time as they wander through the garden. Many of the stories might have traditionally been told in the hall, but they work perfectly well outdoors.

"Mildred and George, children who lived at Beningbrough centuries apart, are the stars of the family trail. They’ll help the youngest members of your party glimpse into Beningbrough’s past in a new way.”

Tickets are priced at £10 for adults and £25 for families (Image: Anthony Chappel-Ross)

A visit to the walled garden restaurant and stables shop round off a day out with free parking for all. Entrance is free for National Trust or RHS members and under-fives, otherwise from £5 per child, £10 per adult or £25 per family.

Beningbrough is open 10am – 3.30pm winter weekends and on selected bank holidays over the festive period. Head to the website at: nationaltrust.org.uk/beningbrough to plan your visit.

Built in 1716, Beningbrough Hall is a grand red brick mansion located in the countryside, within easy reach of York and Harrogate. The hall and galleries are currently closed for ongoing conservation work to ensure their future for the next 300 years.