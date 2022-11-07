UPDATED 10.15AM: Missing York teenager found safe and well

AN urgent appeal has gone out to find a missing 14-year-old girl from York.

North Yorkshire Police say Keira, whose surname they have not released, was last seen on Monkton Road in the city on Friday night (November 4).

A police spokesman said: "We are becoming increasingly concerned for her safety and are appealing to anyone who has seen Keira, or knows where she is now, to contact us.

Missing Kiera was last seen in Monkton Road in York (Image: North Yorkshire Police)

"Keira is described as white, with shoulder length blonde hair, blue eyes, a tanned complexion and has a nose stud.

"When last seen she was wearing a black crop top with flared sleeves, black leather leggings, a black leather jacket with fur around the bottom and on the arms, white Air Force trainers and carrying a pink pom-pom bag.

"If you have seen Keira, please call us on 101, if you have an immediate sighting of her, please call us on 999."