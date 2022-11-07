Rishi Sunak has said he is "very disappointed" in former Conservative MP Matt Hancock for joining I’m a Celebrity… Get Me Out of Here! for the 2022 series.

The Prime Minister was speaking on his way to Cop27 in Egypt and stated he supported the chief whip’s decision to suspend Mr Hancock from the Conservative Party.

Mr Sunak spoke to The Sun, saying: “I think politics is a noble profession, at its best – it can and should be – but it’s incumbent on politicians to earn people’s respect and trust.

“They do that by working hard for their constituents, as the vast majority of MPs do – that is why I was very disappointed with Matt’s decision.”

This was in response to Mr Hancock stating his reason for going on the ITV reality show was to “go where the people are” rather than “sit in ivory towers in Westminster”.

When the Prime Minister was asked by The Sun if he would be watching the show he replied: “I genuinely won’t have the time is the honest answer.”

Former Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn, who sits as an independent MP after having the whip removed by his party, also criticised Mr Hancock’s move.

Speaking at a cost-of-living protest on Saturday, Mr Corbyn told the PA news agency: “I think it’s complete nonsense that he goes on I’m A Celebrity Get Me Out Of Here.

“He’s a member of Parliament, he’s got a constituency, he should be representing them, not himself on some sort of personality parade.”