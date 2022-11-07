Popular comedian Peter Kay has announced his long-awaited return to stand-up after surprising fans with his first live tour in 12 years.

The exciting comeback came during an ad break for ITV's new series of I'm A Celebrity... Get Me Out Of Here! on Sunday evening.

An advert showing Kay carrying some carpet as a fan asks "When are you going tour?", to which Kay replies "Next month".

Tour dates begin just a month away, kicking off in Manchester on December 2.

In sharing the news of new tour dates, Kay wrote: "It's good to get back to what I love doing best, stand-up comedy."

Peter Kay announces his first new live stand-up tour in 12 years!



Tickets go on sale 10am Saturday 12th November at https://t.co/EVCiTLh3J7 pic.twitter.com/lJBK8R8Y8I — Peter Kay (@peterkay_co_uk) November 6, 2022

The new tour will mark the comics' first tour in 12 years after he cancelled his 2017 tour due to "unforeseen family circumstances."

Although the tour starts in December this year, the comedian will undertake more shows in 2023, with the final date in August.

How to get tickets to Peter Kay tour 2023

As it's Kay's first tour in 12 years, tickets are set to sell out for most shows, so you'll want to make sure you're ready to get tickets.

Tickets are set to go on sale at 10am on Saturday, November 12 on Ticketmaster.

Prices will start at £35 (Not including fees) and could rise to £135 for the Best Seat Package.

Get tickets via Ticketmaster.

Peter Kay tour dates