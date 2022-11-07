SIX fire engines have been called into tackle a fire in a North Yorkshire village.

North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service say they were called out at 6.22pm last night after reports of a fire in Middleton, near Pickering.

A spokesman for the service said: "Crews from Malton, Helmsley, Sherburn and Scarborough along with water bowsers from Tadcaster and Boroughbridge attended a fire to a barn adjoining two further barns and adjacent to residential property.

"Crews created a water curtain to protect adjacent properties whilst they fought the fire to the barn using hose reel jets."