SIX fire engines have been called into tackle a fire in a North Yorkshire village.
North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service say they were called out at 6.22pm last night after reports of a fire in Middleton, near Pickering.
A spokesman for the service said: "Crews from Malton, Helmsley, Sherburn and Scarborough along with water bowsers from Tadcaster and Boroughbridge attended a fire to a barn adjoining two further barns and adjacent to residential property.
"Crews created a water curtain to protect adjacent properties whilst they fought the fire to the barn using hose reel jets."
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here
Commments are closed on this article