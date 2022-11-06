YORK'S annual Festival of Remembrance took place today at a new venue but - as always - its purpose was to remember those who paid the ultimate sacrifice for the freedoms we enjoy today.

The festival, which has raised hundreds of thousands of pounds over the years for the Royal British Legion's Poppy Appeal, was staged at St Peter's School in Clifton, members of whose combined cadet force played a role in the event.

The event, which featured Abide With Me, Jerusalem, Rule Britannia, The Last Post, an Act of Remembrance and Reveille, was for many years held at York Barbican but took place last year at Central Methodist Church in St Saviourgate.

Festival producer Sandie Dunleavy said it moved to different venues each year to enable new audiences to join it, and she was delighted for it to be hosted by the school this year.

She said the festival had two major themes this year - 'farewell to our longest serving Commander in Chief' and the 40th anniversary of the Falklands Conflict.

"The Queen led the Nation and Commonwealth in honouring both service and sacrifice at the annual Royal British Legion's Festival of Remembrance in London and, as head of the Armed Forces, her steadfast attendance at the National Service of Remembrance at the Cenotaph offered many thousands of those still in uniform and veterans enormous pride in seeing her laying the first wreath," she said.

"Her 70 years of dedication will be her legacy to every member of the RBL, for ever."

Sandie, a former BBC journalist who has been festival producer since 2013, said the performers on Sunday included the Community Chorus of Haxby & Wigginton, which was set up by its director Diane Beal as a social singing group and first performed at a Festival of Remembrance at York Barbican.

Another performer was soloist Jessa Liversidge, a Scottish singer based in Easingwold, whose 'pure, heartfelt vocals and characterful storytelling are her trademark.'

She said another performer, folk singer songwriter Stan Graham, had been a professional soldier for 36 years, having achieved the rank of Lieutenant Colonel, but his musical journey had begun at the Black Swan Folk Club in York, and he had collected an ever-increasing number of international song writing awards.

She said the York Railway Institute Band was established in 1883 and was York's oldest and most successful brass band, while Dr David Lancaster, the director of music, was associate professor of composition at York St John University, and his music was performed in concerts and festivals by some of the leading performers of new music around the world.