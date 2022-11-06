From fat rascals to extravagant champagne afternoon teas, Bettys Tea Rooms are strictly a Yorkshire phenomenon and something the residents of the largest County in the UK are proud of - and rightly so! It is synonymous with old-world charm from a bygone time.

These fine establishments are located in Harrogate, York, Northallerton, Ilkley and the newest, opened in 2004, in The Royal Horticultural Society’s Harlow Carr Gardens in the outskirts of Harrogate.

But how did Bettys begin?

The Story of Bettys began on 17th July 1919 when Swiss baker and Chocolatier Frederick Belmont opened the cafe doors on Cambridge Street in Harrogate. In 1976, Bettys relocated to its current location at 1 Parliament Street, where tables by the windows are the most sought after, as they provide lovely views overlooking the Stray and the bright Montpellier Gardens.

Entering through the doors feels like stepping back to another era of elegance and old-world charm. The service is impeccable; the waiting staff are formally dressed (and attentive), which, coupled with the charming décor, makes the Bettys experience truly wonderful.

Perusing the Afternoon tea menu reveals mouth-watering options to delight the taste buds. There’s a choice of dainty sandwiches such as smoked salmon or coronation chicken followed by options such as a sultana scone heaped with jam and clotted cream. If this isn’t enough, the grand finale is a selection of miniature cakes all washed down with Bettys fabulous, blended tea. The decadent amongst us might prefer the option of a pink champagne afternoon tea which serves up a glass of rose champagne for the princely price of £32.95.

For the uninitiated who are drawn in from the street by beautiful window displays, there is lots to delight. Speciality teas such as Ceylon Blue Sapphire, China Rose Petal or Golden Valley Darjeeling are available. Coffees to delight the coffee connoisseur include Colombian San Sebastián, Costa Rican Gesha as well as Betty’s own perfectly blended house blend.

The piece de la resistance at Bettys must be the sweet trolley. The trolley glides around the tea rooms, ladened with delights such as rum trifle, chocolate eclairs tarts and tortes. Worth a particular mention is the truly magnificent Yorkshire Fat Rascal. Rather like a scone or rock cake, it is packed with plump vine fruits and zingy citrus peel. These little goodies are extremely popular, so it is easy to believe that the Bettys craft bakery in Harrogate churns out a whopping 10,000 of the beauties each week!

When asked about the most popular sweet treat, a member of staff at the Harrogate Bettys Tea Room said, “Definitely the fat rascals, especially since they were showcased on the TV show with Fred Sirieix and Great British Bake Off’s own Nadiya Hussain.” This explains why they need so many of them!

So, whether you’re in town for shopping and want to treat yourself to superior refreshments, or you’re seeking baked treats to transport home to enjoy later, Bettys won’t fail to please, both to the eye and to the palate.