FOUR female rugby players from York met the Princess of Wales after England triumphed against Canada in the Women's Rugby League World Cup.

The Princess was at the two England matches yesterday at Wigan's DW Stadium, in which England Women beat Canada 54-4 and England Men beat Papua New Guinea 46-6.

Afterwards, four York Valkyrie players, Hollie Dodd, Olivia Wood, Tara Stanley and Grace Field, met the Princess.

Two of the players played a huge part in England's victory: Tara Stanley scored three tries and five goals, while Dodd scored two tries, meaning the pair contributed 30 out of England's 54 points.