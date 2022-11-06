A YORK charity is to launch its first ‘value shop’ in a city suburb, selling specially discounted items in a bid to help people cope with the cost of living crisis.

St Leonards Hospice says stock which haven’t been sold at its 12 charity shops across the area will be taken to a specially refurbished shop in Tang Hall and sold at a discounted price.

Head of Retail Ricky Mohindra said that as the cost of living rose, so too was residents' reliance on buying 'pre-loved' items.

She said the charity’s 12 shops had shown very strong sales in the first half of the year, with the online channel exceeding the previous year’s total on-line sales in just 26 weeks.

She said of the new Value Shop “We are always planning and adapting our retail process and this new shop is part of our strategy to get more value out of people’s donations and drive more revenue to support the hospice.

“The current process involves quite a lot of items being sold to the ragging trade, when they don’t sell quickly," she said.

"We don’t always have the space to hold these on our shop floor for long periods so we’ve designed a system which works better for everyone concerned.

“We’re absolutely committed to getting the best possible value for the items which people kindly donate. At the same time, we will be helping our shoppers to get a better deal as their budgets tighten."

A spokesperson said the charity had refurbished its shop in Fourth Avenue, Tang Hall, which had been closed since October 15 and would be reopened on Wednesday under the name ‘St Leonard’s Value Shop – Tang hall’.

Hospice chief executive Emma Johnson said this was the first time it had set up a specialist shop of this kind and she was 'really pleased' to be able to offer the new concept in York.

"We know that people come from far and wide to visit our shops, so we expect it will help attract more people to the city too," she said.

“Moving items which don’t sell in main shops to so called value shop is an established retail process which other retail store chains already do successfully.

"By adopting this system, we know we can get the most out of these valued donations and at the same time support our community in these challenging financial times.”

St Leonard's Hospice, based in Tadcaster Road, Dringhouses, has been providing care and support to terminally ill people and others with life limiting conditions, and their families and carers, for more than 35 years.

It says meeting the challenges set by the next 35 years will depend on fundraising, legacies and donations.