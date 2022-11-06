A MAN who has gone missing from Scarborough may have travelled towards York in his car, say police.

North Yorkshire Police said Richard Taylor, 37, left his Scarborough home this morning in his silver Volkswagen Golf, registration MV08 ZBU, which has a broken right wing mirror.

"Richard is described as white, approximately 6ft tall, with a shaved head and slight beard that is ginger in colour," said a spokesperson.

"He has various tattoos including a wedding band tattoo on his finger, a tribal tattoo on his right arm, and a tattoo of a woman on his left arm.

"He was last seen wearing a khaki, puffer-style jacket which has a rip on the left side, light grey jeans, a blue trucker style hat and green Adidas trainers.

"If you have seen Richard or his car, please call us on 101. or 999 with an immediate sighting."