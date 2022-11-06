A COUNCILLOR says he is 'shocked but not totally surprised' by an apparent stabbing in Haxby, saying he had repeatedly warned police about escalating anti-social behaviour in the York town.

Haxby and Wigginton Councillor Andrew Hollyer said he and other councillors had asked local police officers and North Yorkshire's Police, Fire and Crime Commissioner Zoe Metcalfe for urgent action to tackle problems 'plaguing' Haxby.

Cllr Hollyer was speaking after North Yorkshire Police revealed yesterday that two teenagers had been arrested in connection with a violent incident on Friday evening.

The force said an 18-year-old man suffered a wound to his abdomen, believed to have been caused by a knife, but was not taken to hospital despite an ambulance attending the incident, and a member of the public who tried to help also suffered a hand injury.

It said a 16-year-old boy from York had been arrested on suspicion of wounding with intent, and remained in police custody, while an 18-year-old man had been arrested on suspicion of assault and released from custody and issued with a restorative diversion scheme.

Cllr Hollyer told The Press: “Along with the whole community, my fellow councillors and I are shocked, but sadly not totally surprised, by this latest escalation in the anti-social behaviour that has plagued Haxby and Wigginton over the last year.

“As ward councillors, we have met with North Yorkshire’s Police, Fire and Crime Commissioner and local police officers three times over the past few months and warned that the anti-social behaviour has been worsening and urgent action needed to be taken.

“At our latest meeting, held just a couple of weeks ago, after an arson attack on a portable toilet, we were assured that the police are taking the issues in Haxby and Wigginton very seriously, and plans were being put in place to address the anti-social behaviour, including a more visible presence, which local residents often request.

“In view of these latest, terrible, events we are asking for this action to be brought forward urgently."

He thanked police for their swift action in making arrests and wished a speedy recovery to the injured resident.

North Yorkshire Police Neighbourhood Inspector, Lee Pointon, said in September he was aware of Haxby antisocial behaviour issues and police had a targeted activity plan in place including patrols at designated times and in hot spot areas, working with community partners and conducting home visits to speak to parents and carers.

The force said yesterday it was aware that Friday's incident had caused concern among the local community and it would be carrying out extra patrols in the area in coming days and nights.

"If you have any concerns, please do not hesitate to speak to officers," it said, adding that any witnesses who had not yet spoken to police should phone 101 quoting ref number 12220196250 or call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.