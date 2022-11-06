FIREFIGHTERS and mountain rescuers launched a rescue operation after a man and his dog fell down a ravine in North Yorkshire.

North Yorkshire Fire & Rescue Service said on Facebook that it received a call yesterday afternoon from a concerned member of the public, reporting thyat a man and his dog had fallen 15 feet down the ravine in Pickering.

"Crews, including one equipped with animal rescue equipment, were sent to the location to help rescue both the man and the dog," said a spokesperson.

"On arrival, the man had managed to return to the path – we believe he had left the path initially to rescue the dog, and we were thankful he was safe and well.

"But, we still had a dog, now known to be actually 50 feet down the ravine, not the 15 we initially thought.

"An assessment of the scene was carried out and it was deemed we would require the help of our fantastic colleagues at Scarborough and Ryedale Mountain Rescue Team.

"We are pleased to say, just before 8pm Roxy, a 2-year-old Patterdale Terrier, was brought to safety. It is believed she had got distracted by a squirrel on her walk, which led to the fall."

Gill Richardson later took to Facebook to thank firefighters for helping to rescue her dog Roxy.

"It was an anxious time for us not knowing if the rescue would go ahead tonight or wait until morning," she said. "You were all fantastic Thank you."