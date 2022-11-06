POLICE are searching the harbour area of Scarborough for a missing man.

James Blake, 36, was reported missing last night and officers are 'very concerned' for his safety, said North Yorkshire Police.

"Searches are currently focused in the harbour area of the town," said a spokesperson.

"James is described as white, 5ft 10in, of medium build with brown hair.

"It is not known what he was wearing when he went missing.

"Anyone who has seen James or knows where he is now, is asked to contact North Yorkshire Police on 999."