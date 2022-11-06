POLICE who were searching the harbour area of Scarborough for a missing man earlier today now say he has been found safe.
North Yorkshire Police said this morning that James Blake, 36, had been reported missing last night and officers were 'very concerned' for his safety.
It said searches were focused in the harbour area of the town.
The force said at 11.15am: "We're pleased to report that the 36-year-old missing Scarborough man who was believed to be in the harbourside area of the town has been found safe.
"Thank you to everyone who shared our appeal."
