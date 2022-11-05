POLICE are searching tonight for a 68-year-old man who has not been seen since he went for a walk along the cliffs or beach at Cayton Bay on the Yorkshire Coast this morning.

North Yorkshire Police said tonight that officers were becoming increasingly concerned for Mark Komatsu's safety.

"Searches are ongoing along the coast involving police, coastguard and search and rescue teams," said a spokesman.

"Anyone who has seen Mark is asked to contact police on 101 and quote ref 285 of 5 November.

"If you have an immediate sighting of Mark, please call 999.

"Mark is described as white, around 5ft 9in of average build, with white hair. He was wearing a dark coloured kagool, jeans and walking boots/shoes."