POLICE say a missing 68-year-old man has been found safe and well, following a search of the Cayton Bay area on the Yorkshire Coast.

Mark Komatsu had not been seen since he went for a walk along the cliffs or beach at Cayton Bay on the Yorkshire Coast yesterday morning, and officers were becoming increasingly concerned for his safety.

But the force said in the early hours of today that he had been found safe and well, adding: "Thank you to all who shared our appeal and thank you to all who helped in the search, including HM Coastguard, the RNLI & search & rescue teams."