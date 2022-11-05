ONE of the region's biggest and most spectacular bonfires and firework displays was staged under moonlight this evening at a York country park.

The event at Rawcliffe Country Park, near the Park & Ride site off Shipton Road, was organised by North Yorkshire Fire & Rescue Service.

It is expected to have raised tens of thousands of pounds for the Fire Fighters Charity, after raising a record £56,000 for the good cause last year.

Tonight's event included live music, funfair rides, a bar, and hot and cold food and is understood to have been attended by a capacity crowd of 4,000.

It took place under moonlight after earlier rainfall had cleared away just in time.

Another big York display, promising a 'huge bonfire and loads of fireworks,' was held this evening at the Poppleton Centre.

There was also a 'unique and atmospheric evening' at the Boatyard in Bishopthorpe, including live music, sparklers, marshmallow toasting, fire pits, mulled cider and an Indian Banquet.

Another big display was the Stamford Bridge Community Bonfire and Fireworks, from which all proceeds went to Stamford Bridge Scout Group, with another display in Pocklington.

A further bonfire and fireworks display was held at Crayke Sports Club and Village Hall, near Easingwold.

At Selby, a community bonfire and fireworks event was held by Selby Town Council on Scott Road Community Field, with free entry for all the family.