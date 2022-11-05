FIREFIGHTERS were called to the scene of a crash on a North Yorkshire road this evening, following reports that at least one person was trapped.
North Yorkshire Fire & Rescue Service tweeted that the two-vehicle collision happened at 5pm in South Parade, Northallerton.
"The car was stabilised and first aid provided until ambulance crews arrived," it added.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here