TWO teenagers have been arrested following an apparent stabbing in a York town - and after a member of the public who tried to help also suffered a hand injury.

North Yorkshire Police said it had stepped up patrols in the Haxby area following the violent incident, which happened at 6.30pm yesterday evening.

A spokesperson said: "We were called at around 6.30pm on the night of Friday 4 November to reports that an 18-year-old man had suffered a wound to his abdomen, believed to have been caused by a knife.

"The ambulance service attended the incident, however, he was not taken to hospital.

"A member of the public who tried to help at the scene of the incident, suffered an injury to their hand in doing so.

"The suspect, a 16-year-old boy from York, was traced and arrested a short time later on suspicion of wounding with intent. He remains in police custody.

"Police also arrested an 18-year-old man on suspicion of assault. He has since been released from police custody and issued with a restorative diversion scheme.

"We are aware that the incident has caused concern among the local community and we will be carrying out extra patrols in the Haxby area in the coming days and nights.

"If you have any concerns, please do not hesitate to speak to officers.

"If you witnessed the incident and have not already spoken to us, please call us on 101 quoting reference number 12220196250.

"If you wish to remain anonymous, you can call Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111."