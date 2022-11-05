A GROUP of youths has been temporarily barred from a North Yorkshire town centre, following reports that they were involved in anti-social behaviour.

North Yorkshire Police said officers from the local neighbourhood policing team 'proactively dispersed' a number of youths, following reports that they were involved in anti-social behaviour within Selby town centre.

"All were served with notices which will prevent them from entering the town centre for a period of 48 hours," the force said on Facebook.

"Some of the youths were also reported for offences due to their behaviour.

"If you are victim or witness to anti-social behaviour, then please contact us via 101 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111."

Police also said officers were engaged in a proactive policing operation in Selby Town, with officers out on foot patrol, engaging with communities in the run up to Bonfire night, adding: "Have a safe, but enjoyable weekend!"