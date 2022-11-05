POLICE are asking people if they have got what it takes to deal with frantic and frightened calls to North Yorkshire Police's force control room.

They ask: "Could you be somebody's lifeline in what could be the worst moments of their life?' and suggest people take a look at this post

"999 what’s your emergency?"

“Help me, I’m so scared, he’s hurt me, he’s got a knife and threatened me.

“He was screaming in my face, so I’ve slammed the door shut and ran upstairs. I’ve tried to lock the door, but I’m so scared, please, I need help.

“He’s coming up the stairs now. I know he will get through the door, he’s kicking the door, please make this stop.”

Stop and think. What’s going through your mind?

Did you listen carefully? Did the caller say they slammed the door in his face, or just slammed the door? Is the door locked?

Did they say he has a knife or had a knife?

You need to know the facts, so you know what action to take next.

Most importantly whilst you’re listening to what the caller is saying, you are also typing and, in your mind, categorising the call, in order of priority, whilst at the same time calmly reassuring the caller that help is on the way…

Do you have what it takes?

Could you be somebody’s lifeline in what could be the worst moments of their life or when they are at their lowest?

We are proud to announce that we are currently recruiting for Communication Officers at our Force Control Room in York.

This can be a challenging, yet rewarding job, where no two days are the same. Our teams are the first point of contact for some 800 emergency and non-emergency phone calls every single day.

As a member of the team, you will be at the heart of policing in North Yorkshire and will find yourself dealing with incidents that most people will not come across in their lifetime.

The importance of this role to the communities of North Yorkshire can never be underestimated.

Our dedicated colleagues in our Force Control Room assess the priority and severity of incidents, whilst always doing their best to reassure the caller that we'll get them the appropriate support or assistance as quickly as possible.

You do not need previous experience; instead, we're looking for common sense, attention to detail, great IT skills, good communication skills and a calm head under pressure.

Above all, you'll have the drive, passion and determination to make a difference and deliver an outstanding service to the communities of North Yorkshire.

In return, you will be welcomed into the North Yorkshire Police family, a team like no other, each one of us working together to make a real difference to people's lives

Sound like something that you, or someone you know, could do?

The force says it will be holding a recruitment event next Thursday 10 November, 6-7.30pm where people can find out more about the role.