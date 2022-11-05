ALMOST 500 properties in villages and towns across a huge area to the east and south of York finally got their electricity supplies restored last night.
Communities affected by a major power cut throughout Saturday included Wilberfoss, Barmby Moor, Shiptonthorpe, Market Weighton, North Duffield, Bubwith, Hemingbrough, Selby and Wistow.
Northern Powergrid originlly said it estimated supplies would be restored by 1.30pm.
But mny did not get their power back until the evening, with the final ones restored just after 11 pm.
