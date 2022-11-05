ALMOST 500 properties in villages and towns across a huge area to the east and south of York are still without electricity tonight, following a major power cut.

Communities affected include Wilberfoss, Barmby Moor, Shiptonthorpe, Market Weighton, North Duffield, Bubwith, Hemingbrough, Selby and Wistow.

Northern Powergrid said earlier that a total of 520 properties had lost their electricity supplies because of an unexpected problem with the cables or equipment serving the area, and it estimated supplies would be restored by 1.30pm.

But at 1.30pm, it said 480 properties were still without power and added: "We're currently reviewing how long it will take to get your power back on."

At 3pm, the firm said it now estimated supplies would be restored by 5pm.

But by 4pm, it was saying that it estimated they would not be restored until 8pm.

At 8pm, the time had been put back again to 10pm and at 9pm, the estimated time for the restoration of supplies had been delayed to 11.30pm.