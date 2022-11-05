YORK'S Garden of Remembrance has been officially dedicated in a ceremony this morning.

The garden is situated around a Boer War Memorial near York Minster in Duncombe Place.

The Lord Mayor of York, Cllr David Carr, joined servicemen and women and veterans as they attended a short Remembrance Service today.

This was followed by the laying of wreaths on the memorial and the planting of crosses in the Garden.

The York RI Golden Rail Band played the Last Post, followed by the Reveille after a minute's silence.

The ceremony will be followed tomorrow by a Festival of Remembrance, to be staged at St Peter's School, and a Remembrance Sunday parade through the city next Sunday.