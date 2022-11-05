DRIVERS have been caught travelling as fast as 134mph and 128 mph on North Yorkshire's roads.

North Yorkshire Police Traffic Bureau has tweeted that throughout the summer of 2022, officers had unfortunately captured a number of high speeds across the county.

It said these included people driving at:

*128mph on the A19 between Thirsk and the A172.

*121mph on the A64 between York and Malton

*114mph on the A169 between Pickering and Scarborough

It said they also caught a driver speeding at 118mph on the A64 between York and Malton, who received a 56 day Disqualification, a £946 fine and costs.

And a driver caught doing 134mph on the B1222 at Stillingfleet, near York, was disqualified for 112 days, fined £405 fine and ordered to pay costs.

The bureau emphasised the difference that a higher speed could mean for a pedestrian hit by a car: "A pedestrian that is hit by a vehicle travelling at 30mph has an 80 per cent chance of survival.

"A pedestrian that is hit by a vehicle travelling at 40mph has a 10 per cent chance of survival."