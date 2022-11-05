A FORMER bank and travel agency in York city centre looks set to become an upmarket cocktail bar and restaurant.

The Alchemist Bar and Restaurant Limited has applied to City of York Council for a premises licence for a bar and restaurant at Ousegate House, on the corner of Nessgate and High Ousegate.

The building was formerly occupied by a Thomas Cook branch, which has lain empty since it closed down in September 2019, and by a Royal Bank of Scotland branch, which closed in June last year.

The Alchemist wants to open from 9am to 12.30am from Sunday to Thursday, and from 9am to 1.30am on Fridays and Saturdays.

The Alchemist was established in 2010, with its first outlet in Manchester, and has expanded steadily over the past 12 years.

It says it 'provides an all-day casual dining experience from breakfast through to dinner, complemented by an expertly crafted drinks menu. Its passionate in-house mixologists create every cocktail with an obsessive eye for detail, all orchestrated to serve a devilish dash of theatre.'

The Press reported in April that plans to redevelop Ousegate House into a café/restaurant and housing had moved forward, with the submission of a further planning application.

Max Reeves of the ‘Nessgate Syndicate’ was seeking to change the use of the first, second and third floor of Ousegate House from offices to 15 flats, while the ground floor would become a restaurant/café, if the plans were approved.

The application to City of York Council followed Mr Reeves and his Helmsley Group announcing plans for the site in August last year after the developer had bought the property.