A KITCHEN and utility room were badly damaged by fire today at a York home.
North Yorkshire Fire & Rescue Service said the blaze broke out at just after 1pm at a property in Tranby Avenue, Osbaldwick.
Firefighters from York and Tadcaster tackled the fire, but it caused 100 per cent fire damage to the kitchen and a utility room.
The rest of the property was badly affected by smoke damage.
