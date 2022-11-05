FIREFIGHTERS rushed to a house fire in a York suburb - only to discover someone had mistakenly thought flames from a garden bonfire were coming from the property.

The incident, which happened at 11.30pm last night in Etty Avenue, Tang Hall, was just one of several false alarms caused by bonfires which led to call-outs for North Yorkshire Fire & Rescue Service:

*A crew from Knaresborough responded to reports of a large fire in a field in Wetherby Road, Knaresborough, at 8pm. This was a controlled bonfire under supervision.

*A crew from Easingwold responded to reports of a fire sighted by a passing vehicle at Newton On Ouse at just after 6pm. This was a small bonfire under supervision.

*A crew from Whitby responded to reports of a fire in Green Lane, Whitby, at 6.45pm.This was a false alarm caused by a bonfire under supervision.

*A crew from Selby responded to reports of a large fire in close proximity to a property in Hagg Lane, Hemingbrough, Selby, at 6.50 pm. On arrival this was found to be a bonfire under supervision.

A crew from Acomb also responded to reports of a wheelie bin alight in a field in Foxwood Lane at 10.3opm. They used small tools and a backpack sprayer to extinguish it.