TWO vehicles crashed on a North Yorkshire road last night.
North Yorkshire Fire & Rescue Service said firefighters from Ripon went to the collision at North Stainley at just after 7pm.
It said that on their arrival, all the occupants were out of their vehicles and in the care of ambulance staff.
"Crews worked to make the vehicles safe and stop a leak from one of them," it added.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here