A POLICE helicopter was deployed over York tonight to join a search for a high risk missing person with dementia.

York Rescue Boat and North Yorkshire Fire & Rescue Service's boat were also asked by North Yorkshire Police to assist in the search.

A rescue boat spokesperson tweeted they were pleased to say the missing person had been located safe and well, after 15 of its volunteers had responded from home or work to assist with the search.

"Call outs like this wouldn't be possible without the great support we receive from our community," it added.

