EMERGENCY services were called to a collision on a busy York road this evening.
Police and ambulance vehicles were sent to the crash in Cemetery Road, close to the junction with Fulford Road, at about 6.30pm.
North Yorkshire Police said it was a minor collision with no one seriously injured.
