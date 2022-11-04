POPULAR York restaurant and cocktail bar celebrated its re-opening last night with a DJ, a couple on stilts, balloons, drinks, food and a whole lot of fun.

Ate O’Clock and the adjoining Social 8 Lounge on High Ousegate have undergone a five-week refurbishment, with a new look to be proud of.

The family-owned bar and restaurant, owned by brothers Savas, Alex, and Ali Adiguzel, have been updated with new interiors, as the Press recently reported.

Highlights include a refurbished restaurant area and a new cocktail bar as well as upstairs private dining area, decked out in rose pink, with a dedicated bar.

HR and office manager Emily Crampton said today: "Whilst hosting events like that is always nerve racking in the hours leading up to it, everything went amazingly & even better than we could have expected.

"Guests seemed to be enjoying themselves & the entertainment (stilt walkers & disco heads) were very well received. The balloons outside & the Dj playing music inside finished it off perfectly, giving the evening the fun, chilled out vibe we were hoping for.

Emily continued: "I had some amazing feedback about the taster canapés (all samples from our a la carte menus) and taster cocktails (again, all of which can be found on our menu). Just a few that were included were the lamb shank, pork belly, fish & chips, chicken terrine, beef tartare & brie.

"There were also tasters of our freshly made cheesecake that changes frequently & the chocolate delice with candied orange.

"From the cocktails, there was our signature “after ate” cocktail and the very popular (and my favourite) “lemon cheesecake” cocktail, as well as the “la medicina” & the “rum passion”.

Emily added: "We all really enjoyed the evening & the turn out was amazing! Everyone was so supportive all evening and it was only a shame the night had to end! We would like to thank everyone who came along."

For more information visit: ateoclock.co.uk