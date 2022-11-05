A NEW business has launched in Ryedale - and it aims to give back to the community.

Skyline Woodworks, based in Norton, is a new venture by the team behind Skyline Builders Yorkshire.

Skyline Builders Yorkshire has been operating for over 20 years and, over this time, been responsible for maintaining Castle Howard.

The new venture is to create bespoke wooden products, with everything from items for pets to large timber structures, windows and doors, on offer.

James Kewley, who is the co-director of the business with his wife, Vicki, explained that the idea was born out of the team’s passion for woodwork.

He described the firm as a ‘nice, honest talking business’ making ‘people friendly products.’

Over £100,000 has been invested into the business to ensure the best equipment is available (Image: Dylan Connell)

“We want to be able to get something in your home without you having to spend a large amount of money,” added Skyline Woodworks' manager, Jonny Pulleyn.

The business has taken over two units off Showfield Lane in Norton.

On site is a workshop, with construction of offices next door underway.

The business is family run, and champions local materials.

It works closely with supplier, Howarth Timber and Building Supplies, to create high quality products at an affordable price.

The businesses previously worked together to build a home for a Ukrainian family near Castle Howard, free of charge.

So far, the firm has created bespoke dog items for Jonny’s partner, who is a dog groomer.

The dog products created by the team (Image: Dylan Connell)

The team all own rescue animals and have offered a 10 per cent discount to anyone buying products for their own rescue pet.

James said these products are starting points, with the aim to be a nationwide seller.

The abilities of the team are utilised to ensure products are of a high standard.

Joshua Beausang, joinery manager at Skyline Woodworks, explained that he trained as a carpenter in York using traditional methods and is now combining this with modern technology to offer the best outcome.

“(We’re) trying to bring the old school way of doing things into the modern world,” he said.

“There are a lot of products like this, but they’re not made well.”

James added that the business looks to build and improve where other manufacturers leave off.

Currently employed are seven full-time members of staff who work with contractors, to make up a 30 strong team.

Within the team are two apprentices, which the business aims to build on.

The apprentices are paid an above average hourly rate of £10.50.

Work underway on the new offices (Image: Dylan Connell)

James said the firm is planning to approach Malton School and Norton College with the aim of two apprentices starting in 2023.

He explained how he hopes to inspire young people and work with the community.

“A lot of youngsters get up to no good,” said James.

“(We’re a) family business. We want to help people out.”

Looking to the future, James said: “(I’m) really excited for it.

“We like creating new things as a team

“We like starting things and not knowing where it is going to end up.”

You can keep up to date with Skyline Woodworks using its Instagram page.