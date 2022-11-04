CITY of York Hockey Club struggled in their latest round of matches, recording just two wins from 11 games.

City of York Men’s I hosted and drew with Leeds II in a mid-table clash, with both teams looking to attack from the off.

York scored first through Jamie Clarke, his short corner routine deflecting into the goal. Leeds, however, retaliated swiftly, netting two quick-goals as a string of outstanding saves prevented York from equalising.

In the second half, York maintained their attacking momentum, benefitting from another short corner when Callum Ross levelled the game.

Within the final 10 minutes of the match, York took the lead once more through Danny Ellwood who, after a pass from Nick Feasby, lobbed the onrushing Leeds shot-stopper.

York looked set to win, however a Leeds equaliser in the game’s dying embers ensured that the points were shared.

Elsewhere, York II battled back from behind, twice, to draw 2-2 with Harrogate II away from home.

York conceded within the opening five minutes but entered half-time level thanks to an equaliser from Matt Andrew.

Pressing hard in the second half, Harrogate once again took the lead, netting from a short corner.

Through consistent pressure, York earned a short corner that would be taken after the final whistle. Displaying composure, Cam Mackay flicked the ball into the net to ensure a draw.

Meanwhile, York III picked up York Men’s only win of the week, beating Rotherham I 4-3 at home.

Patrick Harriott got York off to a fast start, but Rotherham scored three on the bounce to give them a 3-1 lead soon after.

In the second half, York continued with their pressure and Harriott netted his second goal of the game.

Philip Cook then equalised with 15 minutes remaining and within the closing stages of the game, Harriott completed his hat-trick and gave York the victory.

Elsewhere, York IV were beaten 4-0 by Wakefield on the road as York VII lost 6-2 to Thirsk at home, a game in which Andrew Wilson scored both of York’s goals.

York VIII travelled to Leeds VIII, where they were beaten 3-1. David Lancaster was their only scorer.

York Ladies II hosted Wakefield III and were beaten 3-2. Sarah Rogers and Annabel Howells-Lee were the scorers for York.

Ladies III travelled to Slazengers II where they won comfortably, thrashing their opponents 6-1.

York started brightly, with Rachel Hildreth notching an early goal, though her effort was the only goal of the first half.

Quick passing and effective pressing ensured a brighter second half for York as Hildreth completed her hat-trick in its opening stages.

Lauren Simpson then converted a short corner from the post, with Kelly Hunter furthering York’s advantage not long after.

Hunter scored once more as the final whistle blew, furthering an already emphatic York win in a game that they conceded just once in.

Ladies IV drew 0-0 away at Halifax III as Ladies V were beaten 5-1 by Pickering I.

Ladies VI travelled to face Leeds University VI and ultimately lost 3-0.