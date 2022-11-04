A MAN has been arrested after drugs, knives and a sword were seized during a police operation in a North Yorkshire town.

North Yorkshire Police officers entered a home in Northallerton using a warrant this morning (November 4) and arrested a man.

During a search of the property, they found Class-B drugs including cannabis and cannabis edibles - which usually take the form of cannabis-laced sweets and are often sold to children.

Police recovered a large amount of money, digital scales and mobile phones from the address too.

Officers also found a flick knife, two lock knives and a samurai sword.

Footage from the raid in Northallerton earlier today (Image: North Yorkshire Police)

A force spokesperson said: “There’s no place for offensive weapons and illegal drugs in our communities, and all items were seized.”

A 19-year-old man has been arrested following the incident.

The suspect is currently in police custody after he was arrested on suspicion of drug dealing and possession offences, as well as possession of offensive weapons. Enquiries are continuing throughout the day.

North Yorkshire Police uses information supplied by residents to tackle drug dealing. Share information with us by calling us on 101 and selecting option 1 to speak to our Force Control Room.