THE personal wellbeing of York's residents has increased over the last five years, according to the Office for National Statistics (ONS)

The ONS used the results of a national survey which asked people to rate their level of happiness during the 12 months up to March 2022, to give each council area in the country an average figure.

Participants were asked to rate their life satisfaction, happiness, worthwhile and anxiety levels out of 10.

Over the last five years, the overall wellbeing of York has continued to increase, according to the survey's findings - despite the pandemic in 2020.

Cllr Keith Aspden, Leader of City of York Council, said: “We welcome the news that recent ONS data has recognised something we all know – that York is a great place to live.

"York is often recognised as one of the best places to live and visit in the UK and is renowned for its diverse culture and rich heritage.

"Our city’s thriving cultural and historic scene, welcoming nature, close knit communities and world-renowned opportunities, means York has much to offer to residents and visitors alike."

York's wellbeing scores in the year to March 2022:

Anxiety - 3.33 - down from 3.53

Happiness - 7.34 - down from 7.39

Life Satisfaction - 7.65 - up from 7.46

Worthwhile - 7.81 - up from 7.62

York's wellbeing scores in the year to March 2017:

Anxiety - 3.19

Happiness - 7.4

Life Satisfaction - 7.74

Worthwhile - 7.74

The worthwhile and life satisfaction categories of the survey was where York scored the highest at 7.81, up from 7.62 over the pandemic, and 7.65, up from 7.46 respectively.

The happiness category has slightly dropped since 2017 but stayed roughly the same since 2020, whilst anxiety has increased since 2017, but appears to be getting better since the pandemic.

Over all, the year to March 2019 was where York scored the best in all categories – 3.21 for anxiety, 7.53 for happiness, 7.75 for life satisfaction, and 7.92 for worthwhile - then the latter three categories dipped in 2020.

The highest anxiety levels was in 2020 at 3.53, with the lowest being in 2018 at 2.98.

Cllr Aspden added: "While we recognise the high regard in which York is held, we are not complacent and we continue to work to ensure our city is the best place to live, work and study and visit.

"Through major projects like York Central, the new station front and our bid for Great British Railway Headquarters, we are determined and confident to ensure York's future is as bright as its past and present".