A BRIDGE is to be temporarily closed to traffic for emergency work to be carried out.

East Riding of Yorkshire Council is to carry out work on the bridge at Bubwith, on the A163 route between Holme On Spalding Moor and Selby, to strengthen the structure to make it safe for traffic over the winter.

The bridge was damaged in September when a vehicle hit a stone parapet as it was crossing. At the time the council installed temporary barriers to make sure it could reopen to traffic.

Now the council is to carry out further work on the bridge, starting on Monday (November 7), which is expected to take three weeks – with a closure taking place in the third week.

The scheme will include:

• Removing stone from the river and other areas, which was knocked out of position by the accident

• Removing further stone found to be unstable

• Installing a temporary propped headwall to protect traffic over the winter

• Replace temporary barriers with concrete barriers

The work will need the bridge – and the road across it - to be closed for five days, from Monday to Friday November 21-25.

A signed diversion will be in place, taking traffic via Holme On Spalding Moor, the A164 to Howden, A63 to Barlby, then back on the A613, and vice versa.

Pedestrians and cyclists will still be able to use the bridge during the works, together with the emergency services.

The car park and picnic area will be closed during the scheme, in order to allow site cabins to be placed there.

Adam Holmes, director of infrastructure and facilities at East Riding of Yorkshire Council, said: “Following further inspections and assessments of the bridge, we need to carry out these additional works to make sure the bridge remains safe over the winter period.

“We will need to return to carry out more permanent repairs to the bridge to make sure the stonework is replaced, and the bridge returns to how it used to look, but that will be on a future date.

“We want to thank local residents, businesses and motorists in advance for bearing with us while we carry out this scheme.”