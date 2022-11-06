A RECRUITMENT business has opened a new office in the heart of York.

WorkwithYorkshire, WorkwithSchools and WorkwithYork, local recruiters in York, have celebrated the opening of their new office at 29, Castlegate in a delayed ceremony.

Town Crier, Ben Fry announced the Lord Mayor, Cllr David Carr, officially cut the ribbon.

MD Karen Bull said: “The team and I had a fantastic open day, welcoming clients and colleagues to our new home, giving them guided tours and sharing the building’s history and restoration journey. Now, it’s back to business and doing what we do best, helping local jobseekers find suitable employment and businesses find the right staff.

"During November, our teams will be working with the Job Centre in York, sharing information about our current job opportunities, monthly free Teaching Assistant taster sessions and how to register for work.

"If you’re looking for work please get in touch."

The office is open daily from 9am to 5pm Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Friday and from 10am to 5pm on a Wednesday.