AUSTRALIA have named three debutants to their squad for their upcoming World Cup game against France.

Australia take on France on Sunday (7.30pm) at the LNER Community Stadium, following on from New Zealand’s clash with Cook Islands earlier in the day (5pm).

It will be the second of three group double-headers at the LNER for the World Cup, the first having drawn over 3,000 spectators on Wednesday when New Zealand beat France 46-0 and Australia won 74-0 against Cook Islands in the first games of Group ‘B’.

Shaylee Bent, Jaime Chapman and Keilee Joseph are set to make their debuts for Australia, the women’s world number one side, in their second group game of the prestigious tournament.

The Jillaroos, who are two-time and current defending champions of the World Cup, could ensure passage to the knock-out stages with a win, if New Zealand are victorious in their game.

“The debutants were fantastic against the Cook Islands, as were the rest of the team,” said Australia head coach Brad Donald.

“We are looking forward to bringing those who didn’t play the first game into the team for the match against France.

“With the four-day turnarounds, the entire squad will be utilised to its capacity to ensure an overall team mentality.

“All players will be given an opportunity to show their wares and contribute to the entire World Cup campaign.”

Australia will be without captain Samantha Bremner, who scored four tries in her first Test game in four years.

Elsewhere in the team, Jess Sergis, Emma Tonegato, Tallisha Harden and Keeley Davis have been brought in as the Jillaroos rotate from their clash with Cook Islands.

After facing France, Australia will have just one group game remaining in which they will take on New Zealand at the LNER on Thursday (7.30pm).

Prior to the clash between the world’s number one and two sides, France will take on Cook Islands to begin the LNER’s double header (5pm).

Australia squad: Tonegato, Robinson, Sergis, Chapman, Ciesiolka, Fuimaono, Aiken, Harden, Brown, Cherrington, Clydsdale, Bent, Joseph, Mato, Wheeler, Kernick, Pelite, Brigginshaw, Davis