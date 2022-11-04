A SERIES of planned strikes by railway workers in a long-running dispute over jobs, pay and conditions has been suspended.

Members of the Rail, Maritime and Transport union (RMT) had been due to stage 24-hour walkouts on Saturday and next Monday and Wednesday.

The operators affected included many operating throughout York and North Yorkshire.

Now, the RMT said it has secured 'unconditional' talks on Network Rail and the promise of a pay offer from the train operating companies.

The union said the dispute remains 'very much live' and it is continuing its re-ballot of members to secure a fresh mandate for action with the result due on 15 November.

RMT general secretary Mick Lynch said: “The threat of strike action and our strongly supported industrial campaign has made the rail employers see sense.

“We have always wanted to secure a negotiated settlement and that is what we will continue to push for in this next phase of intensive talks.

“Our priority is our members, and we are working towards securing a deal on job security, a decent pay rise and good working conditions.

“Our re-ballot remains live and if we have to take strike action during the next six months to secure a deal, we will.”