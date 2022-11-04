A former travel agency in a town north of York can return to its former use as a home.

City of York Planners have agreed to a change of use sought by Conexo Solutions Ltd.

The travel company applied to convert 32 The Village, a 19th Century semi-detached house that was recently used as a travel agency.

A report by council planning staff says neighbours were notified but none commented on the application.

They commented: “The site is in a highly sustainable location lying within the Haxby District Centre set within a mix of residential and retail uses.

“The driveway, turning area and garage remaining from the previous period of residential use are still in place and may be used again. There is no material highway safety risk arising from the re-introduction of a residential use to the site.

“The site is within easy walking distance of the extensive range of shops and services within the Haxby District Centre as well as public transport and cycle links to the City Centre.”

Therefore, they concluded the application met a range of local and national policies and should be approved.